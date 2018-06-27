All lanes reopen after fatal crash on westbound Highway 24 in Oakland

All lanes reopened on westbound Highway 24 near the Broadway exit in Oakland after a multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
All lanes reopened on westbound Highway 24 near the Broadway exit in Oakland after a multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead.

The CHP said at least two vehicles are involved in the collision that was reported at 5:20 a.m.

MAPS: Track the traffic where you live

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the highway and take BART as there are residual delays.

No further information is available at this time.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
