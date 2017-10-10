NORTH BAY FIRES

Animals found alive after wildfire tears through Santa Rosa home

Animals somehow managed to stay alive after a raging wildfire devoured their owner's home in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Homeowners from the most devastated areas affected by wildfires burning in the North Bay have not been allowed to return.

Downed power poles and fallen trees have made getting into parts of Santa Rosa, impossible.

ABC7 News arrived in front of one man's house on Rolling Oaks - one of the few still standing, but his neighbors homes were destroyed.


The guts of a home at 3700 Rolling Oaks were now ashes. Residents across the street lost everything, but luckily their animals were found alive - a llama, sheep, goats and pigs somehow skirted around the flames. Even the chickens made it, even though the chicken coup was still smoldering.

ABC7 News fed them hay and gave them water because they had none. Animal rescue teams had not gotten to them yet, but were nearby on Wallace Road.

Crews from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and El Cerrito Police Department helped round up some of the animals, including a sheep that was in bad shape.

All of the homes on Split Rail court near Rieblie Road were destroyed.

Meanwhile, those whose homes are still intact, worry about the winds picking up in the next few days and wondering if they will return home soon.

