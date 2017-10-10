Animals found alive after wildfire tears through Santa Rosa home

'Found llamas, goats & chickens. The house between 3600 & 3700 Rolling Oaks in Santa Rosa is gone but not the animals. @DeanCSmith fed them. pic.twitter.com/lvDAMLPveC — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 10, 2017

I am on Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa with updates and rescue efforts to save animals. 4pm @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/jSJYV6dr7t — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 10, 2017

3600 block of Rolling Oaks, Santa Rosa. Again, so bizarre how one house is standing and homes around are gone. #NorthBayFires pic.twitter.com/gUVE53t3lb — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 10, 2017

There's a reason why there are road blocks in many places in Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/EnBrPadcrC — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 10, 2017

Homeowners from the most devastated areas affected by wildfires burning in the North Bay have not been allowed to return.Downed power poles and fallen trees have made getting into parts of Santa Rosa, impossible.ABC7 News arrived in front of one man's house on Rolling Oaks - one of the few still standing, but his neighbors homes were destroyed.The guts of a home at 3700 Rolling Oaks were now ashes. Residents across the street lost everything, but luckily their animals were found alive - a llama, sheep, goats and pigs somehow skirted around the flames. Even the chickens made it, even though the chicken coup was still smoldering.ABC7 News fed them hay and gave them water because they had none. Animal rescue teams had not gotten to them yet, but were nearby on Wallace Road.Crews from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and El Cerrito Police Department helped round up some of the animals, including a sheep that was in bad shape.All of the homes on Split Rail court near Rieblie Road were destroyed.Meanwhile, those whose homes are still intact, worry about the winds picking up in the next few days and wondering if they will return home soon.Click on the video player above for Lyanne Melendez' full story.to follow her on Twitter.