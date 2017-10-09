  • BREAKING NEWS More than 50,000 acres burned in North Bay fires -- WATCH LIVE
NORTH BAY FIRES

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures, school closures

At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate. The Tubbs Fire in Napa County has burned 20,000 acres so far.

Evacuation centers:

  • Crosswalk Community Church in Napa

  • Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave

  • Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street

  • Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa

  • New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street

  • Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol

  • Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol

  • Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield

  • Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa

  • Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road

  • Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard


Animal Shelters:

  • Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals

  • Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave


Road Closures:

  • SR-12 at Warm Springs

  • SR-12 at Arnold

  • SR-12 at Watmaugh

  • SR-128 at Petrified Forest

  • SR-128 at Tubbs

  • Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley

  • SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road

  • SR-37 is closed from US-101 to I-80

  • SR-121 at Ramal

  • 8TH at Napa

  • Arnold at SR-12

  • SR-121 at Duhig

  • SR-12 at SR-29

  • SR-121 at Sonoma County Line

  • Lakeville Highway (traffic is being diverted to US-101)

  • Westbound SR-37 AT SR-121 (traffic is being diverted to I-80)

  • Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic is being diverted to US-101 towards Lakeville)

  • Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point

  • Southbound US- 101 at Airport Road and Northbound US-101 at Bicentennial

  • SR-128 @ Tubbs/ Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas

  • SR-12 at Watmaugh

  • SR-12 at Duhig

  • Monticello at Vichy


Click here to download the free Caltrans QuickMap for fire-related road closure info and follow @CAL_FIRE for fire updates

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
