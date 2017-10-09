

Crosswalk Community Church in Napa



Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave



Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street



Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa



New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street



Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol



Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol



Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield



Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa



Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road



Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard



Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals



Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave



SR-12 at Warm Springs



SR-12 at Arnold



SR-12 at Watmaugh



SR-128 at Petrified Forest



SR-128 at Tubbs



Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley



SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road



SR-37 is closed from US-101 to I-80



SR-121 at Ramal



8TH at Napa



Arnold at SR-12



SR-121 at Duhig



SR-12 at SR-29



SR-121 at Sonoma County Line



Lakeville Highway (traffic is being diverted to US-101)



Westbound SR-37 AT SR-121 (traffic is being diverted to I-80)



Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic is being diverted to US-101 towards Lakeville)



Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point



Southbound US- 101 at Airport Road and Northbound US-101 at Bicentennial



SR-128 @ Tubbs/ Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas



SR-12 at Watmaugh



SR-12 at Duhig



Monticello at Vichy

At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate. The Tubbs Fire in Napa County has burned 20,000 acres so far.