Evacuation centers:
- Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
- Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave
- Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
- New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street
- Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
- Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
- Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield
- Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard
Animal Shelters:
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals
- Large animals can be taken to the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave
Road Closures:
- SR-12 at Warm Springs
- SR-12 at Arnold
- SR-12 at Watmaugh
- SR-128 at Petrified Forest
- SR-128 at Tubbs
- Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley
- SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road
- SR-37 is closed from US-101 to I-80
- SR-121 at Ramal
- 8TH at Napa
- Arnold at SR-12
- SR-121 at Duhig
- SR-12 at SR-29
- SR-121 at Sonoma County Line
- Lakeville Highway (traffic is being diverted to US-101)
- Westbound SR-37 AT SR-121 (traffic is being diverted to I-80)
- Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic is being diverted to US-101 towards Lakeville)
- Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point
- Southbound US- 101 at Airport Road and Northbound US-101 at Bicentennial
- SR-128 @ Tubbs/ Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas
- SR-12 at Watmaugh
- SR-12 at Duhig
- Monticello at Vichy
Click here to download the free Caltrans QuickMap for fire-related road closure info and follow @CAL_FIRE for fire updates
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.