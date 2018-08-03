BART

Another BART stabbing investigated hours after Nia Wilson's memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating another incident at Oakland's MacArthur BART station. Two men were involved in a fight and double stabbing aboard a train that prompted the closure of the station Friday night. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating another incident at Oakland's MacArthur BART station. Two men were involved in a fight and double stabbing aboard a train that prompted the closure of the station Friday night.

"It was scary," said Zaneta Kowalski, a rider who saw one man who had been slashed. "Especially after something that happened recently. He had one slash on his face deep. He was holding his face while he bled."

BART officials say a fight broke out between two men on board a Richmond-bound train. One witness said it was violent.

"There was blood staining the chairs. It was enough to have the majority of the people in the first car evacuate," said one witness who did not want to be identified.

One man suffered a wound to his arm.

RELATED: Memorial service for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson held in Oakland

The incident happened just an hour after a vigil for Nia Wilson who was fatally stabbed at the same station last month.

"It was not God's purpose for Nia to die on that platform," said Oakland resident Selena Wilson. "Not her purpose."

A small group gathered to honor the 18-year-old who died in the unprovoked stabbing attack. Her sister was also stabbed but survived.

John Cowell, 27, is charged with her murder. So far, police have no motive but many believe it was racially motivated.

"I don't think anything like this is ever random," said Ariana Cohen, an Oakland resident. "When a woman of color dies, it's never random."

For more stories, photos, and video on BART and recent incidents, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTbart policestabbinginvestigationcrimepolicefightOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
BART REPAIRS: Here's where trains won't run in Oakland this weekend
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
More BART
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News