NIA WILSON

Memorial service held for Nia Wilson, stabbing victim at Oakland BART station

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson (1 of 3)

Letifah Wilson says love for sister Nia 'will never fade away' during Oakland memorial

Nia Wilson's sister, Letifah, who was also stabbed in the attack at MacArthur BART station, says her love for her sister will never fade away.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people attended a public memorial service in Oakland for 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at MacArthur BART station.

The service was held at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationpolicehomicidehomicide investigationmurderbart policeNia WilsonlawsuitOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART riders increasingly concerned with safety
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
NIA WILSON
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
Witness: 'Super aggressive' MacArthur BART altercation left blood on seats
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
Weather warning worries Napa County firefighters
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Show More
Carr Fire survivor captured harrowing escape on video
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
More News