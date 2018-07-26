BART

BART riders increasingly concerned with safety

EMBED </>More Videos

When we talk to BART riders, many say that safety is their main concern. The perception of the public transportation system is that there is a growing number of people on trains with mental health issues. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When we talk to BART riders, many say that safety is their main concern. With homeless people sleeping in cars, some mentally unstable, that sense of security is not there.

People south of Market Street in San Francisco encounter homelessness and destitution on the streets every day. Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed showed up unannounced to see the realities on 6th and Mission streets firsthand.

TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

"So my goal is to make sure that people are on alert, that they know that one day I may pop up in a certain area and I want to know who is responsible for cleaning up that area," said Breed. "Who's on patrol for the homeless outreach team."

As the problem has grown, so has the number of homeless people who end up at BART stations and in trains to find shelter.

For the past two weeks, BART commuter Liisa Sepp has taken photos of homeless people sleeping inside as she tries to board at 5:15 in the morning. This means that the people inside caught a train somewhere at four in the morning when BART starts running its trains.

"I try to screen the train to decide which one I want to get on and I'll go from one to the next and some mornings I'll go there and there are none I can get on that don't have two or three people in them," Sepp said.

#DEARBART: Riders sound off on safety, cleanliness

BART's response: "If they're uncomfortable with the situation they can move to another train car or call us and we'll check on it."

Sepp says that's not enough. She told ABC7 News that she's now sending her photos to the BART Board of Directors.

SFO also continues to deal with the homeless problem, most arriving on BART. But as of January the airport's approach has changed.

"We really used to look at homelessness as strictly timed to the last BART arrival at one in the morning, where now we're focused on it 24-7," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

For more recent stories, photos, and video on BART, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTbart policestabbingNia Wilsonsafetycrimeshootingpublic transportationpolicepolice officerSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
BART
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Another BART stabbing investigated hours after Nia Wilson's memorial
BART REPAIRS: Here's where trains won't run in Oakland this weekend
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
More BART
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News