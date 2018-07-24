BART

#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
What are your thoughts on BART -- do you have issues with safety or cleanliness when you ride the trains? We want to hear from you. Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DearBART and we may show them online or on TV.

