Man accused of killing beloved 18-year-old at Oakland's MacArthur BART still on loose

Officials are urging the public to contact them if they see the 27-year-old man accused of killing Nia Wilson, a beloved sister, daughter, and friend who was tragically stabbed to death at Oakland's MacArthur BART station. (BART)

By Cornell Barnard and Amanda del Castillio
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed two women at the MacArthur BART station Sunday night.

Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station.



Officials say 18-year-old Nia Wilson was killed in the attack, which appears to be a random crime. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived.

Police just released an image of a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with the attack. He's been identified as John Cowell.

The godfather of Nia Wilson has asked the African-American community to 'stand down' while police investigate fatal stabbing at MacArthur Station in Oakland.


They say that Cowell was seen in surveillance footage removing his clothing in the parking structure next to the station. They say they've recovered what they believe is the murder weapon at an adjacent construction site.

BART officials say both women were attacked by a man they did not know while getting off the train at the station.

Police say Wilson was killed after being stabbed in the neck. Her sister was badly wounded. The suspect then took off running out of the station.

A heartbroken father is demanding justice after his daughter was killed in a stabbing at a BART station Sunday night.


"They are searching for a suspect who's described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, heavy build, and short hair. The suspect fled from the train and down into the concourse level of the station and left the station," said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.

The woman who survived the attack is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

BART says it's reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident and plans to release images of the suspect. Any witnesses with information are encouraged to call BART police.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
