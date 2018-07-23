OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland police have arrested a man who they say stabbed two sisters in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station Sunday night. One woman was killed in the attack and her sister was treated for wounds to her neck. Here's everything we know about the attack that claimed the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.
THE SUSPECT:
- A manhunt was underway for 27-year-old John Cowell. Authorities describe him as a white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, dark hair, a closely cropped beard and a mustache. He was arrested Monday evening at Pleasant Hill BART station without incident.
- BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas says Cowell, who he described "as a violent felon who is currently on parole," was cited for fare evasion on July 18 and his photo was captured by an officer's body camera.
- Surveillance video on the train and at the station's platform showed Cowell had been riding the same car as the sisters, but they did not interact.
- Rojas added, "It looks like it was an unprovoked, unwarranted, vicious attack."
- Cowell recently completed a jail sentence for his conviction on a 2016 robbery in Contra Costa County. He also had prior arrests in Alameda County, as well as warrants out for his arrest, the East Bay Times reported.
- Rojas says officers watched several addresses for him in two counties, but he is also listed as homeless.
- Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the attack. Rojas says they have no information it was racially motivated, but they are not discarding that as a possible motive.
- Mayor Libby Schaaf says Oakland has no room for hate and the city stands against racial hatred and white supremacy, but reinforced that officials have no evidence that the killing of Wilson was racially motivated.
THE VICTIMS:
- Three sisters were on BART, on their way home from a family event, when the suspect attacked as they were exiting one train and transferring to another.
- Nia Wilson, 18, died at the scene. Her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson, was hospitalized with stab wounds to her neck. A third sister was not injured in the attack.
- The sister says they were "blindsided by a maniac" who struck Nia first before attacking Letifah.
- A woman with a stroller reportedly gave Lahtifa a baby blanket to apply pressure to her sister's neck, but Nia died calling out her sister's name for help.
- Letifah says she told her sister she loved her, "We're gonna get through this, I got you, you're my baby sister."
- The 18-year-old is said to have graduated from Oakland High School. Her sister says she wanted to be a lawyer or do something in criminal justice. Also that she wanted to have a dance studio and her own makeup line.
- The victims' father, Ansar Mohammed, is mourning the loss of his daughter while praying for the recovery of another. He called this a parent's worst nightmare, "That's my baby girl up there. I want justice for my daughter."
- In the meantime, Nia's godfather has asked the African-American community to "stand down" while police investigate."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.