Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shared her sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nia Wilson, an 18-year-old that was tragically stabbed to death at Oakland's MacArthur BART station.
"I just want to send my sincere condolences to this family for this senseless act of violence and to say that as a whole community, we grieve together and I hope we will heal together," Schaaf said.
She added that Oakland has no room for hate and the city stands against racial hatred and white supremacy, but reinforced that officials have no evidence that the killing of Wilson was racially motivated. "As the City of Oakland, in our goal of supporting the BART police, we take this crime and this investigation very seriously."
