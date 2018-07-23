BART

Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence' (1 of 8)

Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shared her sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nia Wilson, an 18-year-old that was tragically stabbed to death at Oakland's MacArthur BART station.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shared her sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nia Wilson, an 18-year-old that was tragically stabbed to death at Oakland's MacArthur BART station.

"I just want to send my sincere condolences to this family for this senseless act of violence and to say that as a whole community, we grieve together and I hope we will heal together," Schaaf said.

She added that Oakland has no room for hate and the city stands against racial hatred and white supremacy, but reinforced that officials have no evidence that the killing of Wilson was racially motivated. "As the City of Oakland, in our goal of supporting the BART police, we take this crime and this investigation very seriously."

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART police release info in pair of homicides
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART
Man accused of killing woman at Oakland's MacArthur BART arrested
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
More BART
Top Stories
Man accused of killing woman at Oakland's MacArthur BART arrested
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower'
Show More
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Eastbound traffic snarled on Carquinez Bridge after 3-car crash
State expected to release money for Bay Area water projects
More News