'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Daryle Hallums, the godfather of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on the MacArthur BART station platform in Oakland, has asked the African-American community to "stand down" while police investigate the murder.

Officials say Nia Wilson was killed in the stabbing, which appears to be a random crime. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived.

Hallums says that as of now, police don't know if this attack was racially motivated, but he would like to wait until there's information to find out what really happened.

Police released an image of a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with the attack. He's been identified as John Cowell.

