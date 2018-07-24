TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Do you know how to report something while riding BART around the Bay Area? The transit agency recommends you download their app. Additionally, here are some tips on how to stay safe from BART.
If you are in a station:
- Notify the Station Agent or a BART Police Officer or
- Use a white courtesy phone located on the platform to contact a Station Agent or
- Use a payphone to call BART police at 1-877-679-7000 or dial 911.
- If you use a cellphone to make your report, move away from the suspicious object or person first.
If you are on a train:
- Use the intercom located at the end of the car to call the Train Operator or
- Move away from the item/person and use your cellphone to call BART police at 1-877-679-7000. If you dial 911 on your cellphone, you will likely be transferred to the California Highway Patrol dispatch which may delay response to your report. Also, remember that most cellphones will not work inside BART's tunnels.
When you make your report, it will be useful for you to note the following:
- Be prepared to give a description of the suspicious item or person.
- Describe the exact location as best as you can. For example, each BART train car has an individual number-you can locate that number above the doors at either end of the car. In stations, the platforms have numbers as well-look at the electronic message signs that display train arrival information-the platform number is noted on the sign.
- If you are able to, and it is safe, stay in the area so you can answer questions from the responding officers.
Get the latest stories and videos about BART here.
RELATED STORIES:
- What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
- 'He was wiping off his knife': BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
- BART urging public to download crime reporting app
- BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing that killed 18-year-old
- #DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
- Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
- Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
- BART police release info in pair of homicide cases
- Passenger who allegedly smoked meth on BART misses court appearance
- VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
- Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
- Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
- Emotional vigil turns to passionate march for MacArthur BART stabbing victim
- Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
- Suspect captured, mourners march through Oakland
- 'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
- Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
- Bart releases info on pair of homicides