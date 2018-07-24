<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3817252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing that killed 18-year-old (1 of 7)

BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing

Bart is talking about safety after three deaths occurred on trains and in stations in just five days. (KGO-TV)