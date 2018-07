Resources for Bay Area commuters

SAFETY AND CRIME



Contact BART police:1-877-679-7000



For crimes in progress or emergencies call 911



Contact the SFMTA: 415-701-2311



Contact Caltrain Transit Police at 1-877-SAF-RAIL or 1-877-723-7425



For crimes, or incident reports on the Muni system, contact the SFMTA, visit this page.



For the CalTrain passenger safety guide, visit this page.



For BART safety tips, visit this page.

TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT ROUTE INFO

511.org or call 511 for up-to-the-minute Bay Area traffic, transit, carpool, bicycling, and parking information available 7 days a week.



For more resources with detailed transit and transportation options for every region of the Bay Area, visit the TMASF Connects page here.

VOICING YOUR CONCERNS



#DearBART: Use the hashtag #DearBART to ask questions, share stories, photos, video, and more regarding your experience and concerns with BART.



Submit a complaint, comment, or inquiry to BART's official page here.



Submit feedback to the SFMTA and Muni here.

