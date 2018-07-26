POLITICS

Resources for Bay Area commuters

Be prepared when taking public transportation in the Bay Area. Here are some resources to make your commute safer, easier and more comfortable.

SAFETY AND CRIME

In the event that you witness a crime, feel unsafe on a train or in a station, or see something suspicious please use these forms of contact for your chosen transportation agency.

  • Contact BART police:1-877-679-7000

  • For crimes in progress or emergencies call 911

  • Contact the SFMTA: 415-701-2311

  • Contact Caltrain Transit Police at 1-877-SAF-RAIL or 1-877-723-7425

  • For crimes, or incident reports on the Muni system, contact the SFMTA, visit this page.

  • For the CalTrain passenger safety guide, visit this page.

  • For BART safety tips, visit this page.

To report crimes or issues on BART discreetly and quickly, download the BART Watch App to send a text description of what you see and attach a picture. You can select your location from a list and help assist BART police in their response. Your report can be anonymous.


TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT ROUTE INFO

  • 511.org or call 511 for up-to-the-minute Bay Area traffic, transit, carpool, bicycling, and parking information available 7 days a week.

  • For more resources with detailed transit and transportation options for every region of the Bay Area, visit the TMASF Connects page here.


VOICING YOUR CONCERNS

  • #DearBART: Use the hashtag #DearBART to ask questions, share stories, photos, video, and more regarding your experience and concerns with BART.

  • Submit a complaint, comment, or inquiry to BART's official page here.

  • Submit feedback to the SFMTA and Muni here.


Click here for a look at how to Take Action where you live.

