BART

TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you know how to report something while riding BART around the Bay Area? Here are some tips on how to stay safe. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Do you know how to report something while riding BART around the Bay Area? The transit agency recommends you download their app. Additionally, here are some tips on how to stay safe from BART.

If you are in a station:

  • Notify the Station Agent or a BART Police Officer or

  • Use a white courtesy phone located on the platform to contact a Station Agent or

  • Use a payphone to call BART police at 1-877-679-7000 or dial 911.

  • If you use a cellphone to make your report, move away from the suspicious object or person first.

If you are on a train:

  • Use the intercom located at the end of the car to call the Train Operator or

  • Move away from the item/person and use your cellphone to call BART police at 1-877-679-7000. If you dial 911 on your cellphone, you will likely be transferred to the California Highway Patrol dispatch which may delay response to your report. Also, remember that most cellphones will not work inside BART's tunnels.

When you make your report, it will be useful for you to note the following:

  • Be prepared to give a description of the suspicious item or person.

  • Describe the exact location as best as you can. For example, each BART train car has an individual number-you can locate that number above the doors at either end of the car. In stations, the platforms have numbers as well-look at the electronic message signs that display train arrival information-the platform number is noted on the sign.

  • If you are able to, and it is safe, stay in the area so you can answer questions from the responding officers.

Get the latest stories and videos about BART here.

RELATED STORIES:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationabc7 originalsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
BART
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
More BART
Top Stories
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
Bodies found hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
Show More
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Lululemon merch in just seconds
Family and friends mourn BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Consumer Catch-up: MacBook software bug, Yelp adds hygiene scores
BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing
More News