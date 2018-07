TIPS: How to stay safe on BART

Notify the Station Agent or a BART Police Officer or



Use a white courtesy phone located on the platform to contact a Station Agent or



Use a payphone to call BART police at 1-877-679-7000 or dial 911.



If you use a cellphone to make your report, move away from the suspicious object or person first.



Use the intercom located at the end of the car to call the Train Operator or



Move away from the item/person and use your cellphone to call BART police at 1-877-679-7000. If you dial 911 on your cellphone, you will likely be transferred to the California Highway Patrol dispatch which may delay response to your report. Also, remember that most cellphones will not work inside BART's tunnels.



Be prepared to give a description of the suspicious item or person.



Describe the exact location as best as you can. For example, each BART train car has an individual number-you can locate that number above the doors at either end of the car. In stations, the platforms have numbers as well-look at the electronic message signs that display train arrival information-the platform number is noted on the sign.



If you are able to, and it is safe, stay in the area so you can answer questions from the responding officers.

RELATED STORIES:

Do you know how to report something while riding BART around the Bay Area? The transit agency recommends you download their app . Additionally, here are some tips on how to stay safe from BART