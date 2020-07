John Lee Cowell sentenced to life in prison without parole in Oakland BART stabbing of Nia Wilson

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- John Lee Cowell has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART Station in Oakland.Cowell was found guilty of murder, lying in wait, and attempted murder of Wilson's sister.Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.The Alameda County DA released the following statement on Friday: