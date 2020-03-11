Nia Wilson

John Lee Cowell sentenced to life in prison without parole in Oakland BART stabbing of Nia Wilson

This split image shows suspect John Cowell (left), accused of killing Nia Wilson (pictured right) at MacArthur BART Station in Oakland, Calif. in July 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- John Lee Cowell has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART Station in Oakland.

Cowell was found guilty of murder, lying in wait, and attempted murder of Wilson's sister.

Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Alameda County DA released the following statement on Friday:

"Today brings to close one of the most tragic murder cases in recent memory. The horrific killing of Nia Wilson and the assault on her sister will haunt her family, loved ones and our community forever. Mr. Cowell will now serve the remainder of his life in prison. It is my hope that Nia's family feels that justice was served and can continue on the path of healing."

RELATED STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtrialmurdersentencingnia wilsonstabbingbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NIA WILSON
Oscar Grant's family calls BART board member 'racist', demands removal
Suspect in deadly Oakland BART stabbing found guilty on all counts
Oakland BART stabbing suspect removed from court after outburst
WATCH IN 60: BART stabbing trial, dramatic Oakland robbery, rape kit backlog cleared
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor update on new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus updates: Napa Valley Unified approves online start to school year
Coronavirus: Customers concerned over behavior at SJ nightclub
Civil rights veteran who worked with MLK dead at 95
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
Show More
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Suspect in custody in NY tech guru's decapitation
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Student athletes at UC Berkeley test positive for COVID-19
2 of the largest Bay Area school districts agree on distance learning in fall
More TOP STORIES News