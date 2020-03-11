John Lee Cowell found guilty on all counts in deadly Oakland BART stabbing

A jury found Cowell guilty Tuesday afternoon of murder, lying in wait, and attempted murder of Wilson's sister.
Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
The next phase of the trial start Wednesday.
