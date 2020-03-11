Nia Wilson

John Lee Cowell found guilty on all counts in deadly Oakland BART stabbing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- John Lee Cowell had been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at MacArthur BART Station in Oakland.

A jury found Cowell guilty Tuesday afternoon of murder, lying in wait, and attempted murder of Wilson's sister.

Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The next phase of the trial start Wednesday.

