OAKLAND, Calif. --BART officials released information about two incidents from the past week that have become homicide investigations in addition to a fatal stabbing at the MacArthur station on Sunday night.
VIDEO: Oakland BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
At 1:20 a.m. Saturday, BART police responded to a report of a man injured on the platform at the Bay Fair station.
The victim, identified as 47-year-old transient Don Stevens, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
VIDEO: 'Stand down": BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Investigators initially could not confirm that a physical altercation took case, but learned after reviewing station and train surveillance video that a suspect hit Stevens in the head with a closed fist, causing him to fall and hit his head on the cement, BART officials said.
Police have released photos of the suspect, described as a black man who is between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and dark complexion. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks in a ponytail with a scruffy beard, and wore a green jacket and white T-shirt.
The other death involved a 50-year-old man attacked at the Pleasant Hill station on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
He suffered a bloody lip and a cut to the back of his knee, but went to a hospital the next day because he was not feeling well, BART officials said.
After being released from the hospital, he was found dead in his bed on Friday night, and an autopsy determined he died from an infection related to the cut to his knee, according to BART.
VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
The suspect in the case, Abdul Bey, 20, was arrested after the attack and remains in custody, BART officials said.
Anyone with information about any of the three cases is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7011.