BART

BART police release info in pair of homicide cases

BART police officers stand in an Oakland, Calif. station on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
BART officials released information about two incidents from the past week that have become homicide investigations in addition to a fatal stabbing at the MacArthur station on Sunday night.

VIDEO: Oakland BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
EMBED More News Videos

Letifah Wilson spoke to ABC7 News about a brutal attack in which BART police say John Cowell stabbed both her and her sister at the MacArthur BART Station.



At 1:20 a.m. Saturday, BART police responded to a report of a man injured on the platform at the Bay Fair station.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old transient Don Stevens, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

VIDEO: 'Stand down": BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
EMBED More News Videos

The godfather of Nia Wilson has asked the African-American community to 'stand down' while police investigate fatal stabbing at MacArthur Station in Oakland.



Investigators initially could not confirm that a physical altercation took case, but learned after reviewing station and train surveillance video that a suspect hit Stevens in the head with a closed fist, causing him to fall and hit his head on the cement, BART officials said.

Police have released photos of the suspect, described as a black man who is between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and dark complexion. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks in a ponytail with a scruffy beard, and wore a green jacket and white T-shirt.

The other death involved a 50-year-old man attacked at the Pleasant Hill station on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
EMBED More News Videos

A heartbroken father is demanding justice after his daughter was killed in a stabbing at a BART station Sunday night.



He suffered a bloody lip and a cut to the back of his knee, but went to a hospital the next day because he was not feeling well, BART officials said.

After being released from the hospital, he was found dead in his bed on Friday night, and an autopsy determined he died from an infection related to the cut to his knee, according to BART.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."



The suspect in the case, Abdul Bey, 20, was arrested after the attack and remains in custody, BART officials said.

Anyone with information about any of the three cases is asked to call BART police at (510) 464-7011.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingpublic transportationmass transitcrimeinvestigationOaklandSan LeandroPleasant Hill
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Suspect ID'd in Oakland BART fatal stabbing
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Suspect ID'd in Oakland BART fatal stabbing
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
MTC wants your ideas to fix Bay Area's transportation problems
More BART
Top Stories
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Suspect ID'd in Oakland BART fatal stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
15-year-old girl, boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Containment for fire burning above Milpitas jumps overnight
Pompeo in Bay Area for summit with Australian leaders
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Show More
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Conservatory of Flowers
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
More News