SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --On July 6th, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 flew from Incheon, South Korea to San Francisco. While landing at SFO, the jet hit a runway seawall and spun into a disastrous slide. From the crash and first response, to the investigation and findings that followed, here's a comprehensive look at one of the Bay Area's biggest breaking news events.
ASIANA CRASH COVERAGE:
