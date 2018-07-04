ASIANA AIRLINES FLIGHT 214 CRASH

Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how the plane crash at San Francisco International Airport happened

On July 6th, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 flew from Incheon, South Korea to San Francisco and crashed after the jet hit a runway seawall. Here's a comprehensive look at one of the Bay Area's biggest breaking news events.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On July 6th, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 flew from Incheon, South Korea to San Francisco. While landing at SFO, the jet hit a runway seawall and spun into a disastrous slide. From the crash and first response, to the investigation and findings that followed, here's a comprehensive look at one of the Bay Area's biggest breaking news events.

Tonight at 11 p.m. on ABC7, Dan Noyes and the I-Team will have an exclusive look at new video that's raising questions about the actions of first responders and their bosses the day of the crash.

