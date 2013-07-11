ASIANA AIRLINES FLIGHT 214 CRASH

PHOTOS: Plane crashes at San Francisco International Airport

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image "><span></span></div><span class="caption-text">Photo of charred cabin interior of Asiana flight 214. (NTSB/Twitter)</span></div>
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An Asiana Airlines flight from Seoul, South Korea, crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 6, 2013.

Asiana to pay San Francisco $3.5 million for 2013 plane crash
Asiana Airlines hit with lawsuit on anniversary of crash
Asiana flights suspended at SFO as punishment for crash
South Korea suspends Asiana flights to SFO
SFFD leadership calls for chief's resignation
More News