ASIANA AIRLINES FLIGHT 214 CRASH

Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how the plane crash at San Francisco International Airport happened

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On July 6th, 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 flew from Incheon, South Korea to San Francisco. While landing at SFO, the jet hit a runway seawall and spun into a disastrous slide. From the crash and first response, to the investigation and findings that followed, here's a comprehensive look at one of the Bay Area's biggest breaking news events.

Dan Noyes and the I-Team have an exclusive look at new video that's raising questions about the actions of first responders and their bosses the day of the crash.

