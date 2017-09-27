At least 1 killed, 1 injured after massive rockslide on Yosemite's El Capitan

A spokesperson from Yosemite National Park says a large rock fell near the East Buttress climbing route on El Capitan at around 1: 55 p.m. One person is confirmed dead, and one inured as officials continue their search for victims.A search has been launched for climbers who may have been caught in the rockslide.It is not known how many climbers there were or the extent of their injuries. Officials are using a helicopter to search the area.Park officials are investigating how it happened.