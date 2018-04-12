NTSB removes Tesla from deadly crash investigation, Tesla disputes claim

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --The National Transportation Safety Board says it has kicked Tesla off its investigation in a deadly crash in Mountain View last month.
Today's announcement comes two days after Tesla issued a statement to the I-Team's Dan Noyes blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened.
The 38-year-old died March 23 in a fiery Tesla crash in Mountain View on his way to work.
His Model X was on Autopilot.
In a statement to ABC7 News the NTSB says it "took action because Tesla violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB."
Tesla also issued a statement: "Today, Tesla withdrew from the party agreement with the NTSB because it requires that we not release information about Autopilot to the public, a requirement which we believe fundamentally affects public safety negatively. We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable. Even though we won't be a formal party, we will continue to provide technical assistance to the NTSB."
