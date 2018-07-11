DMV

Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process

EMBED </>More Videos

Long lines at Bay Area DMV offices are almost always a given. But YoGov, short for YoGovernment, aims to reduce the hassle by promising express appointment bookings within two weeks for a small fee or your money back. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Long lines at Bay Area DMV offices are almost always a given. But YoGov, short for YoGovernment, aims to reduce the hassle by promising express appointment bookings within two weeks for a small fee or your money back.

YoGov CEO Ryder Pearce started the Oakland-based company in 2016 after it took him three trips to the DMV to change the title on his vehicle.

RELATED: Some Bay Area DMV office open Saturday to ease long lines

"People don't want to spend their whole day at the DMV," said Pearce. "They're willing to pay even a fraction of their hourly value is for us to help them."

For a $19.99 fee, a Yo-Gov concierge will manually monitor the DMV website in search of better appointment slots, which are mainly made available through last-minute cancellations.

DMV offices are dealing with longer wait times as people come in for the REAL ID compliant driver's license, which will be required to board an airplane in October 2020.

RELATED: California drivers experiencing longer wait times at DMV offices

Pearce says he's just trying to provide consumers with additional help.

"If you call us up on a Saturday night at 10 p.m., we have someone who will answer the phone or provide support," says Pearce. "The DMV doesn't have the bandwidth to do that."

Private firms are typically barred from selling government services for a fee. The DMV confirms it is investigating YoGov, but the company says their services are perfectly legal, comparing it to that of a personal assistant.

YoGov recently entered into a partnership with DMV.org, a website that offers information about DMV offices nationwide. Bookings have tripled since June 1.

Click here for information about YoGov.

Click here for more stories and videos related to the DMV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveDMVstartupcardrivingbusinessOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area DMV offices open Saturday to ease long lines
CA DMV offices seeing longer wait times
DMV
DMV: 2,500 disabled parking cheaters busted
Bay Area DMV offices open Saturday to ease long lines
DMV to offer extended Saturday hours to alleviate wait times
California rolls out digital license plate pilot program
More DMV
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Reports: Car repairs without the dealership
Tesla to build factory in China
How to avoid online car buying fraud
Report: Tesla to allow some customers to bypass reservation process for Model 3
More Automotive
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
More News