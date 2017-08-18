Barcelona terror attack tragedy hits home in Bay Area

People speak on their phones as they stand on a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
People from Spain who live in the Bay Area are nervously watching the events unfolding after the terror attacks in Barcelona that killed 13 and injured hundreds more.

RELATED: East Bay family says relative missing in Barcelona after terror attack

ABC7 News also heard from a group of California men who just flew to Barcelona.

Watch the video in the player above for reaction from the Bay Area and beyond.
Click here for more information on the horrific attacks in Barcelona.
