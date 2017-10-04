LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Bay Area Vegas shooting victim's family comforted to know she was happy at concert

EMBED </>More Videos

At least three of the 59 victims of the Las Vegas shooting were from the Bay Area. One of them is 57-year-old Denise Cohen, who grew up in San Ramon. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
At least three of the 59 victims of the Las Vegas shooting were from the Bay Area. One of them is 57-year-old Denise Cohen, who grew up in San Ramon.

RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?

Cohen's family just got to Las Vegas Tuesday and they say she loved concerts, so it brings them a big of comfort knowing she was happy in front of the stage before she died.

"Everyone who knows her will tell you she was a happy, free spirit," said Kristal Vogel of Antioch, who last spoke with her sister on Thursday.

Vogel had just attended the Jason Aldean concert in Concord and Cohen wanted to hear all about it since she would be seeing the country star Sunday.

"She asked me, 'How was it! Wish you were here.' The last thing she said to me was, 'Wish you were here' and how much fun she was having," Vogel told ABC7 News.

Vogel says she had a terrible feeling her sister wasn't okay as soon as she heard about the shooting but she didn't know for sure until Tuesday. Cohen and her boyfriend Bo Taylor were the last two to be identified.

RELATED: Vigil held in Novato for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre

Vogel and Cohen's son Brandon arrived in Vegas Tuesday night.

"When we first landed it was not easy to come to Vegas -- you drive right by Mandalay Bay and it's like, uh... and people here are having fun...but it didn't take long for everybody to just embrace us," Brandon said.

Cohen graduated from California High School in San Ramon and was planning on attending the 1977 class reunion. She was living in Santa Barbara.

Vogel says it was clear Cohen was having a great time in Vegas. "She was excited. She was reporting the hole thing from Facebook and all the people she was meeting and all the fun she was having."
RELATED: Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified

The family is now bonding with relatives of the other victims. Vogel says he hopes to stay in touch with them. She also says she won't stop going to concerts.

"I am going to see Luke Bryan this month -- so no it's not going to stop me," Vogel added. "She wouldn't want us to stop. No evil is not going to control my life -- no way."

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegaslas vegas mass shootingmass shootingcrimemurdervictimsu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of attack
Trump visits Las Vegas as mass shooting saddens nation
Security guard first found Las Vegas shooter's room
Sen. Feinstein's daughter planned to attend concert where massacre happened
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of attack
Warriors reach out to Chinese fans through Weibo
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
False rumor about second Vegas shooter surfaces online
Sen. Feinstein's daughter planned to attend concert where massacre happened
Student with Nerf gun prompted lockdown at Las Positas campus in Livermore
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
BART board member cleans San Francisco's 16th Street station
Show More
Coldplay to perform at Levi's Stadium as curfew debate continues
New California law means no more jaywalking tickets during countdown
San Jose crews work to prep Coyote Creek for winter
Trump visits Las Vegas as mass shooting saddens nation
Here's your chance to send your name to Mars
More News
Top Video
Warriors reach out to Chinese fans through Weibo
San Jose crews work to prep Coyote Creek for winter
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of attack
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
More Video