POWER OUTAGE

Big rig crash into pole leads to power surge in Discovery Bay

Officials say a big rig crash into a power pole in Discovery Bay, Calif. on Oct. 26, 2017 led to a power surge that left hundreds in the dark. (Myles Mogan)

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire crews are working a power surge that has left hundreds in the dark and has reportedly forced the evacuation of a middle school in Discovery Bay.


The outage, according to this map from PG&E, is centered near the intersection of Marsh Creek Road and Byron Highway.

According to the CHP, a big rig crashed into a power pole around 10:30 a.m., knocking down power lines and shearing the pole in half.


That led to a power surge, which fire officials say caused several smart meters to be blown off houses in the Discovery Bay area.

There are also reports that Excelsior Middle School has been evacuated and students excused for the day.

PG&E shared information with ABC7 News about filing claims. Keep reading below for their statement and instructions:

PG&E's focus right now is on restoring customers and repairing our equipment, safely and as quickly as possible. Regarding your question, there was a 60,000 volt and 21,000 volt line on the pole. Again, PG&E will be investigating the details of this carpole accident including any impacts to customers.

Although this incident was caused by a third party truck driver, customers are welcome to submit claims to PG&E.

Claims are always evaluated on a case-by-case basis. However, it is the utility's policy to resolve claims promptly and fairly, if, after investigation, it determines that it was negligent.

The claims process is fully explained on PG&E's external website and on its claim form, if the customer wants to obtain more information about the process.

Click here to file a claim with PG&E.
