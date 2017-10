Fire crews are working a power surge that has left hundreds in the dark and has reportedly forced the evacuation of a middle school in Discovery Bay.The outage, according to this map from PG&E , is centered near the intersection of Marsh Creek Road and Byron Highway.According to the CHP, a big rig crashed into a power pole around 10:30 a.m., knocking down power lines and shearing the pole in half.That led to a power surge, which fire officials say caused several smart meters to be blown off houses in the Discovery Bay area.There are also reports that Excelsior Middle School has been evacuated and students excused for the day.