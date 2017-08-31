SMASH AND GRAB

Car break-in task force to be disbanded in SF

The San Francisco Police Chief is reallocating staff and getting rid of the Patrol Bureau Task Force - created in 2015. They're also taking cops from narcotics to boost up foot patrol numbers.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Police Chief is reallocating staff and getting rid of the Patrol Bureau Task Force - created in 2015. They're also taking cops from narcotics to boost up foot patrol numbers.

Starting Saturday - you should see more cops on foot and on bike patrols in San Francisco.

Another change that started Aug. 10 is to get people who have car break ins, vandalism issues, homeless problems (anything not happening immediately) to call 311 to report it.

This practice is supposed to make the response times better by a lot.

ABC7 News spoke to many who have gotten their cars broken into and there are mixed reactions to these changes.

