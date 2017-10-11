NORTH BAY FIRES

Cars trying to flee fire in Sonoma County stuck in traffic

So many residents are trying to evacuate in Sonoma County that an enormous line of cars is stuck on several major roads. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
So many residents are trying to evacuate in Sonoma County that an enormous line of cars is stuck on several major roads.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

The sheriff's office issued an advisory evacuation order for Boyes Hot Springs and the north side of Sonoma.

Sky7 was over the bumper-to-bumper line of cars going down toward Sonoma on Arnold Drive.

The advisory evacuation area includes Arnold Drive from Madrone down to Petaluma Avenue and east to East Napa and Lovall Valley Road.

People in this area are advised to pack personal belongings, medications, pets, cellphones, chargers and anything else deemed necessary.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay

