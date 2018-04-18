EARTHQUAKE

Ceremony commemorates 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake

This undated image shows damage following the April 18, 1906 earthquake in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Fire Department is commemorating the 112th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake.

Sirens wailed at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact moment the quake struck the city. The annual event is being held at Lotta's Fountain in Downtown San Francisco.

QUAKE TRACKER: Information on recent earthquakes in the Bay Area

It was a gathering spot in 1906 after the quake and the huge fires that followed. The fires destroyed more than 80 percent of the city.

After the ceremony, a procession will be made to the golden fire hydrant at 20th and Church for the annual repainting ceremony. The hydrant is said to have been the only source of water during the aftermath of the quake.

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives
EMBED More News Videos

The USGS Geological Survey, along with state and university partners, is developing and testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakehistorywillie brownMark FarrelldisasterfireSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
New simulation shows destruction of 7.0 quake on Hayward Fault
Earthquake Bag founders discuss what you need in your emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EARTHQUAKE
Woman buys quake insurance, company cancels it
USGS reports 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck in San Jose
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
More earthquake
Top Stories
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
15 injured, at least 100 displaced after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose
Bay Area expert weighs in on Starbucks bias training
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Show More
Alameda man who trained Apollo astronauts turns 93
SFPD officer hit by driver who fled scene
Oakland A's celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
More News