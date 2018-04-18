Ceremony commemorates 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco Fire Department is commemorating the 112th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake.
Sirens wailed at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact moment the quake struck the city. The annual event is being held at Lotta's Fountain in Downtown San Francisco.
QUAKE TRACKER: Information on recent earthquakes in the Bay Area
It was a gathering spot in 1906 after the quake and the huge fires that followed. The fires destroyed more than 80 percent of the city.
After the ceremony, a procession will be made to the golden fire hydrant at 20th and Church for the annual repainting ceremony. The hydrant is said to have been the only source of water during the aftermath of the quake.
VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives
Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives