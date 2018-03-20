Chief says FedEx facility near San Antonio wasn't target of bomb

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyor belt when it detonated. (KTRK)

By
SCHERTZ, Texas --
Authorities say a package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyor belt when it detonated around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Schertz police Chief Michael Hansen said at a news conference that one worker reported feeling ringing in her ears after the early Tuesday blast, but she was treated and released.

VIDEO: 1 person injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio

Hansen said that the intended target of the parcel bomb wasn't the facility or anyone who lives in Schertz, which is about 60 miles southwest of Austin.

But neither Hansen nor federal agents who spoke at the news conference would say where the package was sent to or from or give any other details about the investigation, saying it was still unfolding.

RELATED: What investigators are looking for to crack the Austin 'serial bomber' case

After the explosion, a law enforcement source told ABC News authorities will have to move slowly and methodically to process the complex scene where other FedEx packages containing unknown contents are all over the facility.

Officials called this "a complicated and potentially dangerous environment to render safe."

EMBED More News Videos

Officials say they will have to move slowly and methodically to process the scene at the FedEx facility.


FedEx released a statement about the explosion, saying, "we can confirm that a single package exploded while in a FedEx Ground sort sation facility early this morning. One team member is being treated for minor injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. We are not providing any additional specific information about this package at this time."

RELATED: Police probing if San Antonio and Austin explosions connected

This comes after Austin was rocked with the fourth explosion to hit the city in just two weeks.

An FBI spokeswoman, agent Michelle Lee, said earlier Tuesday "it would be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it's related" to the Austin bombings that have killed two people and injured four others since March 2.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Marla Carter is headed to the FedEx facility where a box exploded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionfedexu.s. & worldinvestigationbomb threatTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Suspect in Austin explosions a 'serial bomber,' authorities say
What investigators are looking for to crack the Austin 'serial bomber' case
Officials probe intact package believed to be sent by person who mailed package bomb
Police chief urges bombing suspect to surrender: 'Call us at 911'
Victims of package bomb blasts include father, rising star student
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence heading to D.C.
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
Show More
These five species are critically endangered
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
Gunman dead, 2 students wounded in Maryland school shooting
More News
Top Video
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman
More Video