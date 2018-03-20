1 person injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police say.

SCHERTZ, Texas --
A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San Antonio, police say.

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded after receiving a call about an explosion at the building where 75 people were inside at the time.

Officials say a FedEx employee was injured from the sound of the explosion. She apparently suffered a non-life threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.

RELATED: What investigators are looking for to crack the Austin 'serial bomber' case

Investigators are checking on employees to make sure they're OK. They're also taking statements from them about the incident.

No word where the package was headed or what was inside of it.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene.

A law enforcement source tells ABC News authorities will have to move slowly and methodically to process the complex scene where other FedEx packages containing unknown contents are all over the facility.

Officials are calling this "a complicated and potentially dangerous environment to render safe."

RELATED: Victims of package bomb blasts include father, rising star student

This comes after Austin was rocked with the fourth explosion to hit the city in just two weeks.

Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

Police are urging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionexplosives foundfedexu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Explosion rattles shipping facility near San Antonio, days after Austin bombings
What investigators are looking for to crack the Austin 'serial bomber' case
Police chief urges bombing suspect to surrender: 'Call us at 911'
Suspect in Austin explosions a 'serial bomber,' authorities say
Victims of package bomb blasts include father, rising star student
Top Stories
Major BART delays due to fire on BART tracks in SF
Shooting at high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, prompts lockdown
1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Show More
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park
More Video