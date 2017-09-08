HURRICANE HARVEY

Convoy of San Leandro trucks to bring supplies to Harvey victims

There are boxes and boxes of medical supplies to sort through at MedShare's warehouse in San Leandro. They usually handle things like syringes and surgical masks. But what is needed now is different. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
There are boxes and boxes of medical supplies to sort through at MedShare's warehouse in San Leandro. They usually handle things like syringes and surgical masks. But what is needed now is different.

Disaster relief personnel in Texas are are begging for personal hygiene items for evacuees and those who were rescued, things they didn't have time to bring with them like shampoo, baby diapers, and toothbrushes.

Eric Talbert, western director for the nonprofit MedShare says it's unprecedented to have Hurricane Harvey followed by Hurricane Irma, then Hurricane Jose, and then the 8.0-magnitude earthquake Thursday night near Mexico City.

He says "It's challenging the organization. Thanks to our supporters, volunteers and financial backers we are up to the challenge."

Trucks are being loaded this weekend and will roll down to Texas. THey hope to get more baby supply and personal care donations next week to get a convoy going to Florida. And with the Mexico earthquake, MedShare is gearing up to send orthopedic supplies like canes, walkers, and wheelchairs.

If you have supplies to donate MedShare says collect them over the weekend and then drop them off at their warehouse on Alvarado Street in San Leandro starting next Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

