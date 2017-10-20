  • WEATHER ALERT High Surf Advisory
CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires

It was supposed to be the most exciting week in Shelina Moreda's life. And it was, but just not how she expected. (KGO-TV)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
It was supposed to be the most exciting week in Shelina Moreda's life.

And it was, but just not how she expected.

Moreda is a professional motorcycle racer from Petaluma. She is also a CoverGirl who was about to be featured in a new ad campaign.

But then the North Bay wildfires started.

What she did after that has many calling her a hero.

Watch Moreda's story in the player above.

Learn more about the animal rescue group Moreda organized

MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
