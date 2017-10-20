CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --It was supposed to be the most exciting week in Shelina Moreda's life.
And it was, but just not how she expected.
Moreda is a professional motorcycle racer from Petaluma. She is also a CoverGirl who was about to be featured in a new ad campaign.
But then the North Bay wildfires started.
What she did after that has many calling her a hero.
Watch Moreda's story in the player above.
Learn more about the animal rescue group Moreda organized
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.