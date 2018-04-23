Crews battle fire at Oakland homeless encampment

Oakland fire crews battled a 1-alarm fire at a homeless encampment at 105th Ave. near Interstate 880 this morning, according to fire dispatch.Fire officials said at least two engines were on scene at the blaze that was called in at 6:17 a.m.There's no word yet if there are any injuries.This is the latest a string of fires involving homeless encampments in Oakland.The cause of the fire is under investigation.