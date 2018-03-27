Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --A high school in Cupertino has been evacuated after a threatening phone call was received Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
A robotic call was received by the school threatening harm according to the sheriff.
The campus was cleared and the sheriff's office said there was no indication of any danger to the school or the community.
According to a note on the school's website, students are asked to check in with parents to give their location and assure they're safe. Officials also add that classes, activities, games, and meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the day.
No further details were immediately available.
There is a large Sheriff's Office presence at Cupertino HS in @CityofCupertino. A "robotic call" was received by the school threatening harm. The Sheriff's Office is on-scene and there is no indication there is any danger to the school or nearby Community. Matter under invest.— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 27, 2018