NORTH BAY FIRES

Death toll rises to 43 in North Bay wildfires

A sign sits outside the Domaine Carneros Winery, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (AP)

MENDOCINO COUNTY Calif. (KGO) --
The death toll in the North Bay wildfires has increased to 43. The family of a teenager from Redwood Valley confirms she has died.

Seventeen-year-old Kressa Shepherd died yesterday at a Sacramento hospital. They say a CT scan showed her brain had been dead for some time.

Kressa sustained severe burns in the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County. Her 14-year-old brother Kai Logan also died in that fire.

Her parents are recovering from burns in the hospital.

North Bay Firesdeadly firefirefighterscommunitycrimearresttheftSanta Rosa
NORTH BAY FIRES
