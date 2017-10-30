Death toll rises to 43 in North Bay wildfires

MENDOCINO COUNTY Calif. (KGO) --The death toll in the North Bay wildfires has increased to 43. The family of a teenager from Redwood Valley confirms she has died.
Seventeen-year-old Kressa Shepherd died yesterday at a Sacramento hospital. They say a CT scan showed her brain had been dead for some time.
Kressa sustained severe burns in the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County. Her 14-year-old brother Kai Logan also died in that fire.
Her parents are recovering from burns in the hospital.
