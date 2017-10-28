SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --A nurse in the North Bay is helping families affected by the devastating fires get the items they need by matching them with other families who have stepped up to donate.
The match/donor families have agreed to help the families with everything they need to start over - items from work clothes, to curling irons and shoes.
Click here to sign up to help a family affected by the fires.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.