NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay nurse sets up match program to aid families affected by deadly fires

A man cleans up debris in the Coffee Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Calif. in October, 2017 after the North Bay fires. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A nurse in the North Bay is helping families affected by the devastating fires get the items they need by matching them with other families who have stepped up to donate.

The match/donor families have agreed to help the families with everything they need to start over - items from work clothes, to curling irons and shoes.

