EARTHQUAKE

DID YOU FEEL IT? Residents across Bay Area report 4.4 earthquake

EMBED </>More Videos

DID YOU FEEL IT? Residents across Bay Area report quake (1 of 5)

DID YOU FEEL IT? Residents across Bay Area report 4.4 earthquake

Residents across the Bay Area got an unusual wake-up call on Thursday when a magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled the region. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents across the Bay Area got an unusual wake-up call on Thursday when a magnitude 4.4 earthquake centered in the East Bay rattled the region. Click here for the latest on the story.

Did you feel it where you live? Let us know on our Facebook page here.

Click here for the latest coverage on earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeSan FranciscoSan MateoSan JoseOaklandMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
EARTHQUAKE
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More earthquake
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News