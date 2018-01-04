EARTHQUAKE

USGS reports 4.4 quake centered in Berkeley rattles several parts of Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Strong quake felt across Bay Area (1 of 6)

Strong 4.4 earthquake felt across Bay Area

The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.4 earthquake hit about three miles southeast of Emeryville. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.4 earthquake was centered in Berkeley near Claremont Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. The shaking was felt across the Bay Area.

The quake on the Hayward Fault was initially reported a higher magnitude but later downgraded.

VIDEO: How active is the Hayward Fault?

"The last big earthquake on the Hayward fault happened about 150 years ago, in 1868. In fact the 150th anniversary is coming up -- we think that earthquake was a magnitude 6.8 or so. Through geologic excavations across the Hayward fault we've learned that there are earthquakes on at least the southern part of the Hayward fault every 140, 150, 160 years," said Keith Knudsen, U.S. Geological Survey.

A USGS official said the possibility of this morning's earthquake being a foreshock to a larger quake is only about 5 percent. There has been at least one aftershock and officials expect there to be more in the upcoming days.

RELATED: Residents across Bay Area report 4.4 earthquake

BART officials say there are no initial reports of damage to the system, but out of an "abundance of caution" the very first trains were run at a very reduced speed for inspections. Normal train service has since resumed.

Did you feel it where you live? Let us know on our Facebook page here.

Click here for the latest coverage on earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

Recent small quakes around the Bay Area are good reminders to be prepared for when a larger one strikes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeSan FranciscoSan MateoSan JoseOaklandMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
EARTHQUAKE
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More earthquake
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News