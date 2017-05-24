EDUCATION

Dublin Unified school board rejects proposal to build school near jail

Protest over proposed school near Santa Rita Jail, Dublin, California Tuesday, May 24, 2017. (KGO-TV)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A proposal to build a school right next to a jail will not move forward. The Dublin Unified school board voted no on buying the property.

The school would have been at the corner of Gleason and Hacienta Drives, right next to the Santa Rita Jail.

The board voted around midnight, rejecting the proposal 3 to 2. It didn't come without drama. The board heard from hundreds of people during hours of public comment last night.

There are three properties left for the board to choose from to accommodate 2,000 students by the year 2023.
