A proposal to build a new high school just blocks away from the Santa Rita jail has parents up in arms.A parent emailed us about the issue, which faces a vote Tuesday from the Dublin Unified School District.The district is eyeing land that sits near the Santa Rita jail, just off Hacienda Drive to build a new high school.Gabrielle Blackman is already planning years ahead for her elementary school-aged twins, and along with other parents does not like what she sees. "I don't think kids should go to a high school next to a jail."But, Dublin faces a student population explosion in coming years. All the elementary school kids will not fit into the already existing Dublin High, prompting the search for another campus in the mile-wide, seven-mile long city without a lot of land left."I don't think we have any location that is idea, but I think this has great possibilities," Michelle McDonald said.McDonald speaks for a school board that will hold a public hearing and possible vote on the issue Tuesday night. They'll be getting an earful.The district says it is listening, staying within a bond and a budget.The Alameda County Sheriff is nearby, and there is already an elementary school within a tenth of a mile. There has been no issue in fifteen years.