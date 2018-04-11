GRADUATION

All things are possible: Mom of 5 goes viral with TSU law school graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

HOUSTON --
A single mom of five who will graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the perfect example of why you should never give up.

Ieshia Champs, 33, has gone viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children.

In the picture, Champs wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says "I did it."

RELATED: 6-year-old Ohio boy with cancer fulfills dream of graduating high school

But the phrases on the signs held by her children standing behind her make this moment even more special.

The messages are variations of each other that range from "I helped!" to "We did it!"

RELATED: 93-year-old WWII veteran graduates high school in New York

The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Champs said that a fire destroyed everything she owned in 2009. She was also laid off from her job.

The father to two of her children died from cancer while she was seven months pregnant.

Champs admitted that she tried to take her own life, but going to church got her back on track.

RELATED: College football star Caylin Moore's inspiring journey from Compton to Oxford

She not only received her GED, but she also earned an associate's degree from Houston Community College.

Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and soon, a law degree from Texas Southern.

She says her oldest son, who is 14, has been the biggest help by stepping up to take care of his siblings.

Champs will graduate in May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtexas southern universityschooluniversity of houstonhouston community collegegraduationfeel goodu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
UCs and CSUs extend college deadlines for fire victims
6-year-old boy with cancer fulfills graduation dream
93-year-old WWII veteran graduates high school in New York
93-year-old WWII veteran graduates high school
More graduation
EDUCATION
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Faculty, parents say closing threatened Bay Area schools was smart decision
More Education
Top Stories
Search efforts intensify for missing SoCal family of 4
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Mark Zuckerberg ends Day 2 of grilling by Congress
Zuckerberg faces tougher questions at House hearing
Assistant professor grades Zuckerberg's testimony
Show More
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Mass casualty earthquake simulation held at Pittsburg community college
Airbnb gives North Carolina man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
More News