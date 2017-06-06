GRADUATION

College football star Caylin Moore's inspiring journey from Compton to Oxford

EMBED </>More Videos

Caylin Moore, who has earned a Rhodes Scholarship, once wrote his life story on his body as part of a school project. (@caylinlmoore/Instagram)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A young man who grew up with a rough life in Compton is now heading to Oxford on a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, and telling his story to the world in a speaking tour and book.

Caylin Moore once wrote his life story on his chest for a school project. It reads: "Dad in prison 4 life. Mom was raped. Homeless. Janitor. Compton. TCU Football. Fullbright Scholar."

And now he can add Rhodes Scholar to that list as well.

RELATED: Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness

The Rhodes Scholarship is considered one of the world's most prestigious, allowing recipients to study at the University of Oxford. Only 32 students from the United States are chosen every year.

Moore grew up in Compton. His father was sent to prison for a murder conviction.

"It was a little rough growing up in a gang-infested environment where education is not necessarily valuable," Moore said.

He credits his mother for his interest in education, putting books in his hands at an early age. Her standard, he said, was not "if" he goes to college, but which graduate school he would attend.

RELATED: 86-year-old man and son graduate together from University of Houston

"I wanted to let them know that even though we live in a particular area, we don't have to carry the weight of that burden around with us at all times," his mother, CeJai Moore said.

Moore first found academic and athletic success at Verbum Dei High School where 100 percent of kids are accepted into college.

His mother joined the coaching staff at the Watts-area private school, as Caylin became the star quarterback.

"When your children are small, you hold them on your knee," she said. "When your children are adults, you hold them on your heart. Don't let go of your children!"

He would later play football at Marist College and then transfer to Texas Christian University, playing safety for the Division I school.

RELATED: Texas teen earns degree before high school graduation

As he attended classes, he took on a janitor job - and decided if he was going to do that job, he was going to be the best possible janitor he could be.

"I developed a mindset one day that I was going to be the best janitor that ever lived," he recalled. "If anyone came past the spot I was at on the Marist College campus, they would know that Caylin Lewis Moore was there because it was spotless."

He put in a similar work ethic in the gym and other endeavors he tackled.

The hard work paid off, first earning a Fulbright scholarship and now a Rhodes scholarship.

As he prepares for Oxford, he's also speaking to kids around the country, and working on a book he calls "It Won't Make Sense On Paper."

"Life isn't as formulaic as we would like to make it seem," he said.

Click here for more stories about recent graduations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationscholarshipcollegecollege footballgraduationfeel goodstudentssouthern californiaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GRADUATION
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
Texas dad wears Pokemon tie to son's graduation
Train riders throw 'subway graduation' for stuck student
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
More graduation
EDUCATION
Stanford lifts marching band sanctions set after alcohol policy violated
Oakland celebrates hundreds of college scholarship recipients
Train riders throw 'subway graduation' for stuck student
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
More Education
Top Stories
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
Uber fires over 20 drivers over complaints
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
98-year-old veteran donates $2 million to wildlife refuge
Show More
Beloved Amador Valley High teacher dies day after retiring
Former first lady speaks at Apple's WWDC in San Jose
Sonoma County residents voting on handful of measures
Attacker with hammer shot near Notre Dame Cathedral, police say
650-mile ride from Texas to Tennessee may be farthest Uber ride ever
More News
Top Video
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
Former first lady speaks at Apple's WWDC in San Jose
650-mile ride from Texas to Tennessee may be farthest Uber ride ever
SFPD searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child
More Video