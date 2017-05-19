UC

Report: State auditor says UC Santa Cruz leaders altered survey responses

EMBED </>More Videos

School leaders at the University of Santa Cruz are accused of changing the answers on a school survey. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
School leaders at the University of Santa Cruz are accused of changing the answers on a school survey.

It appears, the changes made the UC president look better than the original answers.

A report revealed the office of the president inappropriately interfered with an audit.

This survey results were not supposed to be shared externally, but apparently that still happened.

According to our media partner, the Santa Cruz Sentinal, UC Santa Cruz Chancellor George Blumenthal knowingly altered the response to a state auditor's survey. This came after the office of the president asked campuses to send their survey responses to it for review before sending them to auditors.

The Santa Cruz Sentinal reports four of the campuses, UC Santa Cruz, Riverside, Irvine and San Diego, changed survey responses at the request of the office of the president to cast Janet Napolitano in a more positive light.

Here's what Santa Cruz Sentinal said happened: the original, 184-word survey response described an office of the president initiative as initially very poorly and inefficiently run.

The revised version eliminated all negative references and called the services and leadership of the office of the president crucial to the success of the UC system and a true public policy benefit.

ABC7 News is reaching out to UC Santa Cruz and the office of the president for a response.

Click here for more U.C. Berkeley stories
Related Topics:
educationjanet napolitanoUCUC BerkeleyUC San DiegoSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UC
Exclusive: UC regents reviewing state audit findings
UC president questioned about budget in Sacramento
Auditors want more oversight of U.C. system's budget
U.C. Regents clarify code of conduct for faculty
More UC
EDUCATION
CSU Chico fraternity facing charges after 32 trees cut down
Mark Zuckerberg posts video of Harvard acceptance in 2002
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
Concord principal against effort to split district
More Education
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Times Square crash suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
4 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Oakland Hills
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as crisis unfolds at home
Family seeks help finding missing Concord man
Show More
ANALYSIS: Trump's bold trip - how he plans to tackle Islamic terrorism in the heart of the Muslim world
Yale dean placed on leave after calling people 'white trash' on Yelp
Mystery surrounds Cornell University student who vanished from campus
Firefighters share video of 'smokenado'
List reveals best beaches in the Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Prosecutors: Times Square crash suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
4 hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Oakland Hills
Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
More Video