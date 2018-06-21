HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Pride Parade

Pride weekend in San Francisco brings a whole rainbow of events you can be a part of. Our friends at Hoodline have some of this weekend's hot spots. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

'Unbreakable' musical in SF
Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (Addams Family, Big fish) created a new musical just for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus called 'Unbreakable.' In 75 minutes, the show aims to retell the last 100 years of LGBTQ history through some famous and not-so-famous voices who have made a lasting impact. The show plays Friday and Saturday at the Nourse Theater.

Click here for tickets and information.

SF Pride Run
The annual SF Pride Run will be at Golden Gate Park on Saturday at 9 a.m. put on by SF FrontRunners. There are 5k and 10k runs that will help raise money for Project Homeless Connect.

Click here for more information on the SF Pride Run.

'Wakanda' movie
This last item has nothing to do with Pride and everything to do with 'Wakanda Forever'. On Saturday night, 'NOW Hunters Point' presents a free movie, under the stars at 8 p.m. This time it's Black Panther and they even throw in the popcorn.

Click here for information on the San Francisco Pride Parade and other events.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
