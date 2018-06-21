SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 is proud to celebrate Pride Month and to be a part of the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco.
You'll find full information about the 2018 Pride events in SF below.
Friday, June 22:
- Trans March: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Click here for details and click here for traffic and transit information.
- Pink Triangle: Outline Install: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Pride Shabbat 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Click here for details.
Saturday, June 23:
- Pink Triangle: Main Installation: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Click here for details.
- Pride Ride with Different Spokes: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Celebration/Rally: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Sundance Saloon Pre-Pride Country-Western Dance: 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Click here for details.
Sunday, June 24:
- Pride Parade/March: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Contingents will march from Beale to 8th, on Market Street. Click here for details on the event and click here for traffic and transit information.
- Pride Celebration/Rally: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Click here for details on the event and click here for traffic and transit information.
- Queerky: An Exhibit featuring LGBTQ Artists Hosted by Senator Scott Wiener & Joseph Abbati: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for details.
- Official San Francisco Pride VIP Party: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for details.
- Pink Triangle: De-installation: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Sundance Saloon After-Pride Country-Western Dance: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Click here for details.
The San Francisco Police Department is dedicated to making this year's Pride Week safe and enjoyable. Click here for a look at the security measures they'll be taking for this year's Pride Festival.
