Debbie Reynolds, Mark Hamill and more celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death

(Araya Diaz/WireImage|Twitter)

As co-stars and other celebrities learned of Carrie Fisher's death, they expressed their grief and remembered the actress who was immortalized as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Fisher died Tuesday at age 60. She had been taken to the hospital on Friday after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, thanked fans for their support.


Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, tweeted that there were no words to describe how he felt about the news.
