Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds suffered a massive stroke Wednesday while making funeral plans for her daughter. (KGO-TV)

By Katie Ueths
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Debbie Reynolds suffered a massive stroke Wednesday while making funeral plans for her daughter. She died just after 5:30 p.m.

Family and fans are remembering the singer, dancer and actress.

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds died at age 84. Arts consultant Heather Kitchen explains the magnitude of the loss.

"We always stand on the shoulders of those who came before us," Kitchen said. "And I feel we all do with Debbie Reynolds and with Carrie."

Reynolds shot to stardom in "Singin' in the Rain" at 19-years-old and went gold with a song from "Tammy and the Bachelor."

Reynolds' personal life was often as dramatic as her roles. Husband Eddie Fisher left her for Elizabeth Taylor and two other husbands took part of her fortune.

"She just had two little kids and I think that there was a lot of empathy, sympathy," said Kitchen.

Reynolds joked about her personal life with our own Spencer Christian in 2007 when she promoted an upcoming show in San Francisco. "The husbands leave, the children stay," she said. "Carrie Fisher is my daughter. The last name I'm not crazy about."

Reoccurring TV roles kept Reynolds in the limelight well into her twilight years.

"For all of us to have people in the entertainment world who are steadfastly there and we think they're always going to be there," Kitchen told ABC7 News. "And it's just a reminder that it's just a fleeting moment."

Fisher wrote candidly about Reynolds in her book "The Princess Diarist."

The documentary, "Bright Lights," about their relationship, was screened at the Castro Theatre. It's set for release next year.
